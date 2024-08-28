Saeeda Al Wahedi works at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and often gives lectures on the UAE’s culture and traditions. Victor Besa / The National
MENA

Emirati women with 'limitless ambitions' prove to be bedrock of UAE's future

On Emirati Women's Day, four trailblazers from different generations give credit to the nation's value system as they reflect on their remarkable journeys

Shireena Al Nowais

28 August, 2024

