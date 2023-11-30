Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi freed in Gaza hostage swap

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi was released on Wednesday, one of 30 Palestinian detainees freed by Israel.

Tamimi, who had been held in Damon Prison, near the Israeli city of Haifa, returned to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank late on Wednesday.

Other prisoners, whose names were not shared, were also pictured reuniting with family members.

After her release, Tamimi called the situation in the prison "deplorable".

"There was no food, water and clothes, we were sleeping on the cold floor," she said.

She said 10 other women arrested during her detention were beaten and treated poorly.

"The women arrived in a very bad state after the Israeli forces arrested them and left their children behind to fend for themselves," she said.

Before her release, she said Israel forces threatened that if she spoke to the media, they would kill her father, who is detained in another Israeli prison.

Hamas said the pause in fighting in Gaza had been extended for another day. Israel did not say for how long the extension would last.

Israel’s military said the truce would continue “in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement”.

Tamimi was said to be on an Israeli list of 50 female Palestinian detainees approved on Tuesday for release as part of the truce agreement.

Israel's prison service said men and women had been freed “from a number of facilities”.

Tamimi was classified as a detainee, meaning she has yet to be tried, Haaretz reported, citing the Israel Prison Service.

Israeli security forces arrested Tamimi on November 6 on suspicion of “inciting violence” in an Instagram post.

Her mother had previously told The National she did not know where her daughter was being held.

Under the truce, 97 hostages have been released from Hamas captivity in Gaza. These are 73 Israeli women and children plus, under a separate deal, 23 Thai citizens and one Filipino.

In exchange, Israel has released 210 Palestinians, many of whom who were detained without trial, from its jails.

At 16, Tamimi became a symbol of anti-occupation in the West Bank when she slapped an Israeli soldier trying to raid her home.

Tamimi was granted a plea deal in 2017 after that incident, for which she served eight months in prison.