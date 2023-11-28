Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi said to be approved for release

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi is said to be on an Israeli list of 50 female Palestinian detainees approved for release as part of the extended truce agreement with Hamas.

Israel included the 22-year-old in the list of Palestinian prisoners scheduled to be released, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Tamimi is classified as a “detainee”, meaning she has yet to be tried, Haaretz cited the Israel Prison Service as saying.

Her mother told The National she does not know where her daughter is being held.

At 16, Tamimi became a symbol of anti-occupation in the West Bank when she slapped an Israeli soldier attempting to raid her home.

Israeli security forces apprehended Tamimi on November 6 this year for “inciting violence” in an Instagram post.

An Israel-Hamas temporary truce has stretched into a fifth day. It was extended by two days on Monday, as the two sides completed the release of agreed numbers of Israeli hostages and detained Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it had received a list of further hostages expected to be released on Tuesday.

This would be part of the fifth exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said more than 3,000 Palestinians have been detained by Israel since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7 – including about 900 children.

On Monday, 11 Israeli hostages were released in exchange for 33 Palestinian detainees, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari confirmed.

Since the truce, Hamas has released 69 hostages – including 50 Israelis and 19 foreigners, mostly Thai nationals. Israel has freed 150 Palestinians, mainly women and children, many of whom were detained but never charged.

Israeli troops arrested Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi in occupied West Bank

A Red Cross bus carrying Palestinian detainees released by Israel arrived in the occupied West Bank town of Ramallah on Tuesday morning.

More than 15,000 people have been killed and 36,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the war began, the Gaza government media office has said.

About 1.5 million of Gaza's population of 2.3 million has been displaced by the fighting.

About 7,000 people have been reported missing beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, it added.

Israel began bombarding Gaza in retaliation for assaults by Hamas militants on Israeli settlements on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed and about 240 were taken hostage.

Tamimi was granted a plea deal in 2017 after slapping a soldier, which saw her serve eight months in prison.

She pleaded guilty to four of the 12 charges – including assault, incitement and two counts of obstructing soldiers.

Before the court accepted this agreement, the teenager told reporters that “there is no justice under occupation and this is an illegitimate court”.