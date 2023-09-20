Two arrested in Israel after tank stolen

Israeli police apprehended two people on Wednesday after a decommissioned tank was stolen from a military range in the north of the country.

Officials said the vehicle was only used for target practice and that its offensive systems had been removed. Police and the Defence Ministry are investigating.

The tank was discovered in a scrapyard near Haifa, 20km away from its original location.

Read more Jordanian MP charged with smuggling guns into West Bank to face trial next week

There have been a few incidents involving missing tanks in Israel in recent years.

In February, veterans of the Yom Kippur War stole a tank from a commemoration of the conflict in the Golan Heights.

The pair were protesting in Israel’s anti-judicial reform movement and intended to bring the vehicle to a demonstration. They were detained 40km away from the tank's original location.

Police launched an investigation after a decommissioned tank was stolen from an IDF base in northern Israel. The tank was found in a scrapyard near Nesher. pic.twitter.com/fZinFTYvJ3 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 20, 2023

In 2020, a family trekking in the Golan Heights discovered several unattended “Merkava 4” tanks. Video footage showed the vehicles parked in a circle, and that at least one of the tanks was full of equipment.

On Tuesday, Israel’s Defence Ministry said a new AI-powered “Barak” tank will enter service.

The announcement came as Israel nears the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, a conflict in which tanks featured heavily.