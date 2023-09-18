Artificial intelligence, anti-Semitism or both? Why Netanyahu is meeting Elon Musk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first stop on his US trip to the UN General Assembly is not to meet a leader of a country but, in his own words, “the current leader of the most dramatic development in the new age and perhaps in general – Elon Musk”.

On Sunday evening, Mr Netanyahu told journalists at Ben Gurion International Airport he was planning to discuss artificial intelligence and investment in Israel with the tech billionaire.

But last Thursday, The Washington Post reported the meeting was being set up by Jewish friends and colleagues of Mr Musk in a bid to stem a series of anti-Semitism scandals that have hit X, formerly known as Twitter, since the billionaire took over in October.

Despite a number of accusations that Mr Musk is permitting and amplifying anti-Jewish sentiment, the Israeli minister in charge of fighting anti-Semitism, Amichai Chikli, drew intense criticism over the summer for saying comments made by the business magnate about the Jewish financier George Soros, who is a famous donor to liberal causes, were not racist.

Mr Musk has most recently been criticised for railing against Jewish organisation the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on X, accusing it of “trying to kill” his social media platform.

The angry words were the latest in a tit-for-tat battle between Mr Musk and the ADL. In May, the group’s director Jonathan Greenblatt issued a statement criticising what he called a “profoundly disturbing … anti-Semitic campaign on [Mr Musk’s] platform”.

Mr Netanyahu’s meeting with Mr Musk is also being read in Israel as a chance for the Prime Minister to rehabilitate his image as a responsible steward of the country’s economy, which critics say is built disproportionately on start-ups and the high-tech sector.

Often labelled the “start-up nation”, Israel has been rocked by anti-government protests since Mr Netanyahu came to power.

The coalition features some far-right ministers and is advancing hugely controversial legal reforms, which critics say will end democracy in Israel.

The high-tech sector is playing a significant role in the movement and sounding the alarm that a weakened judiciary will deter would-be foreign investors and lead to the country’s brightest minds emigrating.

X says on its website it is “committed to combating hatred, prejudice and intolerance – particularly when they are directed at marginalised and persecuted groups”.