Israeli raid on West Bank camp kills two Palestinians

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed two Palestinians and wounded at least 12 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army confirmed that troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the main refugee camp.

Palestinian officials said that a youth was shot in the stomach and was brought to hospital in a critical condition. He later died.

The ministry later said a second Palestinian was brought dead to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Security forces are currently operating in the Jenin Camp.



A short while ago, an IDF “Maoz” drone struck in the Jenin Camp. pic.twitter.com/VgB3dXyYdJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 19, 2023

Sources said a large army force stormed the camp and besieged two houses, shooting at them.

Clashes broke out during the raid that led to the death of one and injury of others.

- This is a developing story ...