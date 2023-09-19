Israeli raid on West Bank camp kills two Palestinians

Palestinian health ministry says at least 12 were wounded

Israeli forces raided Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Tuesday. EPA

Israeli forces raided Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank on Tuesday. EPA

Amr Mostafa author image
Amr Mostafa
Sep 19, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed two Palestinians and wounded at least 12 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army confirmed that troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the main refugee camp.

Palestinian officials said that a youth was shot in the stomach and was brought to hospital in a critical condition. He later died.

The ministry later said a second Palestinian was brought dead to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Sources said a large army force stormed the camp and besieged two houses, shooting at them.

Clashes broke out during the raid that led to the death of one and injury of others.

- This is a developing story ...

Updated: September 19, 2023, 6:21 PM
PalestineIsrael
Editor's picks
More from the national