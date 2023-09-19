Israeli raid on West Bank camp kills two Palestinians

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed two Palestinians and wounded at least 12 others during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Israeli army confirmed that troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the main refugee camp.
Palestinian officials said that a youth was shot in the stomach and was brought to hospital in a critical condition. He later died.
The ministry later said a second Palestinian was brought dead to the hospital with bullet wounds.
Sources said a large army force stormed the camp and besieged two houses, shooting at them.
Clashes broke out during the raid that led to the death of one and injury of others.
- This is a developing story ...