Israeli army conducts Jenin raid in second operation this week

Israeli forces exchanged fire with local armed groups during a raid on a refugee camp in Jenin on Wednesday morning, according to several eyewitnesses.

The raid marks the second time in a week that Israeli troops carried out an operation in the occupied West Bank area of Jenin, after a pause following a major operation at the start of July.

During the raid, sources said armed clashes erupted near Freedom Theatre within the camp as Israeli soldiers reached the area.

The latest operation comes a day after Israeli troops killed a gunman from militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad and wounded another Palestinian in the occupied West Bank during what the military described as clashes started by an operation to uncover a bomb cache.

The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence over the past 18 months amid long-deadlocked US-sponsored peacemaking efforts.

🔴 For the second time this week, IDF forces enter West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp pic.twitter.com/AKFhBrCEO6 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 6, 2023

Earlier this week, Israel's military said they apprehended three men wanted for a string of attacks during a raid on Monday in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

In July, Israel launched a two-day campaign by land and air in one of the largest West Bank raids since the Second Intifada, or uprising, more than two decades ago.

The offensive came just weeks after a deadly Jenin raid on June 19 that included air strikes.

This year has been the deadliest on record since 2005, with more than 100 Palestinians killed, including children, and about 30 Israelis, the UN said.