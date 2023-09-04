Israel raids Jenin refugee camp with '40 military vehicles'

Israel’s military conducted a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp on Monday morning.

It was the first Israeli operation there since two major campaigns two months ago that killed at least 17 Palestinians and wounded 100 others.

“A large Israeli occupation army force estimated at more than 40 military vehicles backed by a helicopter and drones stormed the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp,” Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

Six people suffered bullet wounds and three Palestinians were arrested, the agency added.

The Jenin Brigades armed group posted a photo of what it said was an Israeli drone that it had shot down.

In July, Israel launched a major two-day campaign by land and air in one of the largest West Bank raids since the Second Intifada more than two decades ago.

The offensive came just weeks after a deadly Jenin raid on June 19 that included air strikes.

This year has been the deadliest on record since 2005, with more than 100 Palestinians killed, including children, and nearly 30 Israelis, the UN said.