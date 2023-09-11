Disaster zone in Libya as dozens feared dead from Storm Daniel flooding

The Libyan government has declared the city of Derna a disaster zone as dozens are feared dead following floods caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel.

The storm intensified overnight as it made landfall on the Libyan coast over the weekend, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction in its wake as Egypt braces for the storm to hit western parts of the country.

Up to 50 people are feared dead in the city of Derna, Libyan media reports said.

At least one person, a man, was confirmed dead due to the storm after he was stuck inside his car surrounded by heavy flooding. A number of homes were also destroyed in several areas of eastern Libya.

Walid Al Arfi, the government’s emergency response team spokesman, identified the man as Othman Abu Khuwaydim Al Darsi and said he died on Sunday after being surrounded by torrential floods in the Batta area, east of the city of Al Marj.

As a precaution, Libyan authorities shut down four major oil ports, including Ras Lanuf, Zueitina, Brega and Es Sidra, for three days on Saturday evening.

Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation declared a state of maximum alert ahead of the storm.

“You are asked to monitor the ports and shipping movement and take measures to maintain the highest levels of safety … and take measures to protect industrial units, production lines and storage units,” the NOC said in a message to its affiliated companies.

Thread of videos of the torrents and floods that occurred and are still occurring today in the eastern region of #Libya



The situation is catastrophic in the city of Al-Bayda in eastern Libya pic.twitter.com/ieLO3Idx7h — Mahmud Mohammed (@MahmudM27830556) September 10, 2023

Libyans began sharing videos on social media, asking for help from the authorities and saying they were facing challenges after rainwater flooded their homes and neighbourhoods.

On Saturday, authorities in eastern Libya declared a state of emergency, which included suspending classes in all public and private educational institutions, closing shops and enforcing curfews.

Last week, Storm Daniel pummelled Greece for three days at the end of the hottest summer on record, leaving a fresh trail of ruin after deadly wildfires.

Greek rescue teams recovered the bodies of four more people in central areas of the country on Sunday, increasing to 15 the death toll of the country's most intense rainstorm since records began in 1930.

Please please pray for my country Libya!! Giant storms, floods, and people trapped everywhere. We are in a nightmare, we are drowning. #Libya is sinking

I never imagined conveying to them such terrible news from my country#اعصار_دانيا #اغيثوا_ليبيا#انقذوا_الشرق_الليبي

💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/utDMsovqiA — AMNA 🇱🇾🦋 (@amnakamuorr) September 11, 2023

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned citizens on Sunday that Storm Daniel would reach the country by Monday, accompanied by rains and unstable weather in western parts of the country.

“These weather conditions will affect parts of western Egypt, including Salloum, Marsa Matruh and Siwa. Light to moderate rain is expected to spread to parts of Alexandria in the evening,” the EMA said.

“Light to moderate rain will gradually move inland to affect parts of the southern Delta, the canal cities and possibly Cairo.”