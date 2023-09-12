At least 10,000 missing in Libya floods, rescuers warn

At least 10,000 people are thought to be missing after major flooding in Libya caused by Storm Daniel.

The storm caused havoc and flash floods in many towns in eastern Libya, with the worst damage in the city of Derna, where dams were destroyed and floodwaters washed away entire neighbourhoods, authorities said.

Speaking from Tunisia, Tamer Ramadan, Libya chief for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told a UN briefing on Tuesday that the death toll was “huge” and he expected it to rise sharply in the coming days.

He said the IFRC could launch an appeal for emergency funding to support flood victims in the country.

Quote The death toll is huge and might reach thousands Tamer Ramadan, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Emergency services on Tuesday announced the death toll in Derna had reached 2,300.

More than 5,000 people are missing, while about 7,000 were injured by the force of floodwaters that rushed down a normally dry river valley, said Osama Ali, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based emergency services, which has had a team in the city since Monday.

"The challenges are ranging between access to basic health facilities for health services, shelter and shelter management, food and non-food items," Mr Ramadan said.

Osama Hamad, who leads the government in eastern Libya, said many of those missing were believed to have been carried away in floodwaters after two dams burst.

After more than a decade of chaos, Libya remains divided between two rival governments, one in the east and one in the west. The conflict has left the country with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure.

The Libyan Red Crescent said on Tuesday that its teams counted more than 300 dead in Derna, which authorities have declared a disaster zone.

Three Red Crescent volunteers died while helping flood victims, the IFRC later said.

More bodies are under rubble in the city or have been washed away to the sea, said Othman Abduljaleel, Health Minister in the eastern government.

Derna residents posted videos online showing the destruction caused by the floods. Residential blocks were washed away along Wadi Derna, a river that runs from the mountains and down through the city centre.

Mr Abduljaleel said routes into the city were blocked and there were bodies scattered across the area, Libya’s state-run news agency reported.

“The situation was more significant and worse than we expected. An international intervention is needed,” he was quoted as saying.

Emergency teams, including soldiers, government staff, volunteers and residents, have been digging through the rubble to recover the dead.

Inflatable boats have also been used to retrieve bodies from the water. Excavators and other equipment have not yet arrived in Derna.

Residents have described scenes of chaos as floods hit the city.

The collapse of nearby dams sent a wall of water that “erased everything in its way", said Ahmed Abdalla.

More than 200 bodies were buried in one cemetery on Monday, rescue workers said. Footage has been released that shows dozens of bodies covered by blankets or sheets outside a hospital in Derna.

The storm hit other areas in eastern Libya, including the town of Al Bayda, where about 50 people are reported dead. The main hospital was flooded and patients were evacuated, according to footage shared by the hospital on Facebook.

The towns of Susa, Al Marj and Shahat were also hit, the government said. Hundreds of families were displaced and took shelter in schools and government buildings in the cities including Benghazi.

North-east Libya is one of the country’s most fertile and green regions. The Jabal Al Akhdar area – which includes Al Bayda, Al Marj and Shahat – is among the region's of the country with the highest average annual rainfall, the World Bank said.

Authorities in eastern and western Libya have launched efforts to help Derna residents.

The Health Ministry in Tripoli said a plane carrying 14 tonnes of medical equipment, medicine and body bags, along with healthcare workers, was sent to Benghazi on Tuesday. Other agencies have also pledged aid to Derna.

Foreign governments have sent messages of support to Libya.