Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager during West Bank raid

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during fighting that broke out after a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

“Othman Atef Abu Kharj, 17 years old, succumbed to injuries he sustained at dawn today during the clashes that erupted after the storming of the town Zababdeh, south of Jenin,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The raid came as Israeli security forces were searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of an Israeli father and son on Saturday in the town of Huwara, also in the north of the West Bank.

In the south of the West Bank, Israeli forces on Tuesday arrested two Palestinians suspected of shooting dead a settler on a road near the city of Hebron a day earlier.

The woman's husband was seriously wounded but their child, who was in the car with the couple, was unharmed.

The Israeli military said the suspects confessed during interrogation to involvement in the attack and that the rifle used in the attack was found. A car without licence plates, which was allegedly used to carry out the attack, was found burnt in the north of Hebron, according to the mayor of the town of Halhoul.

Palestinian media identified the two suspects arrested near Hebron as Saqer and Mohammed Al Shantir.

Education authorities in Hebron ordered schools to stay closed on Tuesday amid rising levels of violence.

“The directorate has decided to suspend school hours on Tuesday due to the prevailing security situation due to the occupation closing the entrances to the city and raiding several neighbourhoods there, and in order to preserve the safety of students and teachers,” authorities said on Monday evening.

A boy looks from behind a gate as a masked Palestinian youth stands during clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, on Monday. AFP

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank since the start of this year, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting against the incursions, as well as people not involved in the confrontations, have also been killed.

About 30 people have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinian against Israelis during that time.