One Israeli killed and another seriously wounded in West Bank highway shooting

One Israeli has been killed and another is in a serious condition after a shooting near Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The army confirmed it has received reports of the shooting, on the Route 60 highway which connects West Bank villages with Israeli settlements.

Israel’s emergency service said it was treating two people in serious condition following the incident near the Ksavir junction.

One victim, a woman, was later pronounced dead after medics administered CPR at the scene.

Troops have reportedly been deployed to search for the suspect.

It comes three days after two Israeli settlers were killed in a shooting near the flashpoint Palestinian town of Hawara.

That attack promoted Hawara schools to close on Sunday for fear of settler retribution.

The occupied West Bank has seen some of the deadliest fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in nearly two decades this year.

At least 218 Palestinians have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year.

More than 30 Israelis and several foreigners have been killed in Palestinian attacks, according to a tally by AFP.

Three members of a British-Israeli family were killed in a Palestinian ambush in April, when gunmen attacked their car near an Israeli settlement.

Palestinian attacks have also prompted Israeli settlers to storm nearby Palestinian villages, setting cars and businesses alight.