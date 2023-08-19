Suspected Palestinian shooting kills two Israelis in West Bank town of Hawara

Two Israelis were killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack in the West Bank town of Hawara on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

The military said it was searching for suspects and setting up roadblocks near the town, which was attacked by Jewish settlers following the shooting of two Israeli at a nearby settlement earlier this year.

🔴 2 civilians were killed as the result of a suspected shooting attack carried out in the area of the town of Huwara. IDF soldiers are pursuing the suspects and have set up blockades in the area. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 19, 2023

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said paramedics found two Israeli males, aged 60 and 29, unconscious with gunshot wounds at a car wash in Hawara.

Palestinian militant groups praised the attack, with Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine posting statements online congratulating the perpetrators. None of the groups claimed responsibility.

The occupied West Bank has seen some of the deadliest fighting between Israel and the Palestinians in nearly two decades this year.

The Hawara attack came on the same day as the reported death of Palestinian teenager who was shot by Israeli troops in during a raid in the northern West Bank on Wednesday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Mohammad Abu Asab had been in critical condition after being shot in the head during an Israeli raid on the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, citing medical sources.

The Israeli military said that a commando unit raided Balata to destroy an underground weapons factory.

While demolishing the site and its stockpile of improvised explosives, a gunfight broke out between soldiers and armed Palestinians in the camp's warren of alleys, the military said.

Also on Wednesday, five Israelis were wounded near a checkpoint close to the city of Jenin, which has also seen significant violence over the past year.