Egypt proposes permanent Sudan ceasefire and humanitarian corridors

Egpt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi announced a peace plan to end the war in Sudan, including a permanent ceasefire, safe corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid and a dialogue on the country's future in which all stakeholders take part.

“It is a defining historical moment for Sudan … a deep crisis that has negative consequences for security and stability in the world as well as [Sudan's] neighbouring nations,” the Egyptian leader told a meeting of Sudan's neighbours in Cairo on Thursday.

“The gravity of the Sudan situation is not a secret to you … Sudan needs a comprehensive solution that responds to the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

The summit, he added, should create a contact mechanism to chart an "executive plan" for a comprehensive resolution of the Sudanese crisis.

"We call on the warring parties to stop the escalation and to start without delay serious negotiations that aim at reaching an immediate and sustainable ceasefire," he said.

As well as Mr El Sisi, the summit brings together the leaders of Chad, Libya, Central African Republic, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Eritrea. It is the latest international attempt to end the three-month war in Sudan, which pits the army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the East Nile district of greater Khartoum. AFP

The fighting, centred in the capital Khartoum, has created a humanitarian crisis. More than three million people have been displaced by the fighting, with 700,000 finding refuge outside the vast Afro-Arab nation. At least 250,000 people have crossed into Egypt since the war broke out in mid-April.

This week, the UN said Sudan was moving towards full-scale civil war. The US said the warring sides had no political will to end the fighting.

Leaders of Sudan's neighbours who took the floor after Mr El Sisi spoke agreed the war was posing a serious threat to regional stability.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki expressed his approval for the Egyptian peace plan, but warned that such a blueprint needed patience and time to bear fruit. South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said any solution to the crisis should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan.

Refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan at the Zabout refugee camp in Goz Beida, Chad. AP

Egypt has much at stake in the stability and security of Sudan, its southern neighbour.

The two nations have been on-and-off allies for decades, with Cairo always keen to remain relevant to its neighbour because it views it as part of its national security sphere.

Sudan controls the middle reaches of the Nile, on which Egypt depends for nearly all its freshwater needs. Moreover, Cairo has always regarded Sudan's vast agricultural potential as a possible source of food for its rapidly growing population.

The two countries are also bound by centuries-old social, cultural and economic ties.