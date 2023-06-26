Dozens of Palestinians wounded during Israeli raid in Jenin

Dozens of Palestinians were wounded during a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin late on Sunday, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army launched "tear gas and live ammunition" during the operation, causing people to suffocate, it said.

Israel also conducted similar operations near Toulkarem and Bethlehem.

This marks the latest incident in a recent uptick in violence and deaths in the West Bank. Last Monday an Israeli army raid in Jenin led to the deaths of at least six Palestinians and wounded 91 others, with Israeli forces using Apache helicopters to launch attacks against armed factions for the first time in 20 years.

Violence by settlers has also spiked, with several attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages that have seen cars and homes set on fire and led to the death of at least one Palestinian.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israeli settlers on Sunday against "grabbing land illegally", but greenlit the expansion of government-approved settlements.

“Calls to grab land illegally and actions of grabbing land illegally, are unacceptable to me. They undermine law and order in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] and must stop immediately,” Mr Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting.

“Not only will we not back such actions, our government will take strong action against them.

“These calls and actions do not strengthen settlement – on the contrary, they hurt it. I say this as someone who doubled settlement in Judea and Samaria despite great and unprecedented international pressure to carry out withdrawals that I have not carried out and will not carry out.

"These calls hurt the vital interests of the State of Israel and they must stop immediately,” Mr Netanyahu said.