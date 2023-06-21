Israel advances 1,000 new settlement homes after four killed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday afternoon announced that his government will quickly advance the planning of 1,000 new homes in the West Bank settlement of Eli, according to a statement from his office.

The announcement comes a day after Palestinian gunmen killed four settlers at a petrol station just outside the settlement. The attack was praised by Gaza-based militant group Hamas, although they did not directly claim the attack.

In a press release announcing the move, Mr Netanyahu said "our answer to terrorism is to strike at it forcefully and build up our country”.

Mr Netanyahu’s coalition, widely viewed to be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, contains several ardently pro-settlement politicians.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated his opposition to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, a day after the country's conservative government approved legislation to speed up their construction.

Mourners at the funeral of Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, 17, who with three others was killed in a Palestinian shooting attack near the Jewish settlement of Eli on Tuesday. Reuters

The announcement of the expansion came despite Washington, Israel’s most important ally, urging the country’s government recently to delay plans to expand a deeply controversial project just east of the contested city of Jerusalem.

On Tuesday evening, a group of settlers set up camp at the illegal West Bank outpost of Evyatar, which for years has been a source of tension between settlers and the Israeli military, who frequently repel attempts to resettle the area.

Settler attacks injured at least 34 people overnight on Tuesday after Palestinian properties were attacked, apparently in revenge for the attack that killed the four Israelis.

The events drew parallels with a settler rampage in Hawara in February, which came in the aftermath of a gun attack in which two Israelis were killed.