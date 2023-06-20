At least four Israelis killed in West Bank shooting

At least four have been killed in a shooting near the northern West Bank settlement of Eli, according to Israel's ambulance service.

Four others were injured, with one in a serious condition, and have been taken to hospital.

Israel's military says the attack took place next to a petrol station and that "one of the terrorists was neutralised". They are reportedly searching for other assailants.

Medics at the scene said they treated people with gunshot wounds outside the petrol station and a nearby restaurant, according to Israel's Kan public broadcaster, which said another gunman fled the scene.

The attack comes a day after a massive Israeli raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin, which killed six Palestinians and injured more than 90. Eight Israeli soldiers were also injured.

Eli residents have been instructed to stay inside until further notice, Kan reported.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will hold a security assessment following the attack.

Earlier in the day, while visiting troops injured in Monday's Jenin raid, Mr Gallant was quoted saying that “all options are on the table,” in what could be a sign that the Israeli government is mulling a larger operation.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is reportedly travelling to the scene of the attack, according to local media reports.