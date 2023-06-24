Wagner Chief to leave Russia for Belarus after troop withdrawal in brokered deal

Follow the latest news here

The chief of Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been allowed to leave Russia for Belarus following his decision to halt his troops' advance.

This decision marks a de-escalation of a serious security crisis and a resolution to the intensifying feud with Russia's military brass.

Prigozhin's forces previously seized an important army headquarters in southern Russia and were advancing north towards the capital.

However, the troop withdrawal was announced shortly before the Kremlin confirmed Prigozhin's imminent departure to Belarus. Neither Prigozhin nor the group's members will face prosecution.

As the situation unfolded, President Vladimir Putin cautioned about the risk of civil war, while Moscow advised locals to stay off the streets.

Restrictions in Lipetsk, a region south of Moscow, were lifted as authorities reported the presence of Wagner fighters.

Prigozhin justified the decision to withdraw his troops as an effort to avoid additional bloodshed.

“We're turning our columns around and going back to field camps,” he said. The troops had recently taken over the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, prompting celebration among local residents.

What caused the crisis between Moscow and the Wagner group?

Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, claimed to have negotiated a truce with Prigozhin.

This announcement resulted in a response from the Kremlin, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirming that the criminal case against Prigozhin will be closed, and he will proceed to Belarus.

Peskov emphasised the importance of preventing further bloodshed and internal confrontation.

Ukrainian officials viewed the internal conflict in Russia as a potential opportunity for their anticipated counter-offensive.

Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak suggested that Prigozhin's actions demonstrated that there was no longer a monopoly on violence.

Internationally, the United States and its allies have refrained from intervening, awaiting the impact of Russia's internal discord.

Moscow insisted that the rebellion was serving Russia's external enemies.

Before Prigozhin's decision to halt the rebellion, Russian forces had initiated what was termed a “counter-terrorist operation” to block the Wagner advance towards Moscow.

Subsequently, Moscow's mayor urged residents to stay indoors and declared a day off work.

In response to Prigozhin's takeover of the military command centre and airbase in Rostov-on-Don, Putin asked for national unity.

Putin criticised personal interests leading to treason, referring to Prigozhin's past as a catering contractor.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a Chechen leader, pledged his units to help quell the Wagner rebellion.

As the insurrection force moved north, Moscow's mayor announced the implementation of “anti-terrorist” measures, with critical facilities under “reinforced protection.”

Prigozhin, whose forces were at the forefront of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, has frequently blamed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, for his fighters' deaths.

Following these events, Prigozhin will move to Belarus, and the criminal case against him and those involved in the uprising will be dropped, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.