Two Iranian fighters killed during clashes between rivaling groups in Iraqi Kurdistan

Clashes erupted on Thursday between two rival Iranian dissident groups based in northern Iraq, leaving at least two fighters killed, an Iraqi Kurdish official said.

The exchange of fire started in the Zirgwez region in Sulaimaniyah province in Kurdistan, the security official said.

The situation, which started in the early morning, calmed following intervention from Kurdistan Peshmerga forces, he added.

The Komala of Revolutionary Toilers of Iranian Kurdistan, known as Shorshger, and the Komala of the Toilers of Kurdistan, known as Zahmatkeshan, are two divided factions for the Komala party, a leftist Kurdish opposition group from Iran.

They are among several Iranian and Turkish dissident groups who have had bases in Iraqi Kurdistan for decades and fight for more rights for Kurds.

According to Kurdish media outlets, the clashes were over Zahmatkeshan's decision to end a unification with Shorshger. They both announced that they were uniting in November.

The Kurdish Rudaw media outlet reported that Zahmatkeshan said there were unimplemented agreements and political disagreements, accusing its rival of following policies that were not in favour of the general interests of the Kurdish people.

Zahmatkeshan claims that their camp was targeted by Shorshger snipers killing two fighters, while Shorshger says that its rival started firing.

“We tried to prevent this from happening, but they [Shorshger] will commit any act and crime to compensate for their failures,” Zahmatkeshan said in a statement published by Rudaw.

The presence of the Turkish and Iranian Kurdish groups in northern Iraq has been a source of tension between Baghdad and its neighbours.

Iran and Turkey have been attacking the armed Kurdish opposition groups, accusing them of destabilising security inside their homelands.

Tehran and Ankara have repeatedly called on Baghdad and Kurdish officials to disarm and expel these groups.