Missiles strike Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran in Erbil’s Koya district

The Iranian Kurdish party KDPI has been a target of Iran's strikes in the past

Iranian Kurdish Peshmerga members of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDPI) check the damage after a rocket attack inside their headquarters in Koysinjaq, 100 kilometres east of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of eastern Iraq, on September8, 2018. - At least 11 members of an Iranian Kurdish rebel group were killed in a rocket attack on their headquarters in Iraqi Kurdistan today, officials said. (Photo by SAFIN HAMED / AFP)
The National
Nov 14, 2022
At least three missiles struck the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) on Monday morning, Koya mayor Tariq Haydari told local media outlets.

“Telegram channels affiliated to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claim responsibility for the missile and drone attack targeting KDPI headquarters,” Kurdish news outlet Rudaw reported.

The Kurdish group, known by the acronym KDPI, is a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran.

The KDPI declared war against the Iranian government after the 1979 revolution and is among several Iranian Kurdish parties whose fighters attack Iranian and Turkish forces from their bases in the mountainous border areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Updated: November 14, 2022, 6:47 AM
