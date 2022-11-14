Missiles strike Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran in Erbil’s Koya district

At least three missiles struck the headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) on Monday morning, Koya mayor Tariq Haydari told local media outlets.

“Telegram channels affiliated to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claim responsibility for the missile and drone attack targeting KDPI headquarters,” Kurdish news outlet Rudaw reported.

The Kurdish group, known by the acronym KDPI, is a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran.

The KDPI declared war against the Iranian government after the 1979 revolution and is among several Iranian Kurdish parties whose fighters attack Iranian and Turkish forces from their bases in the mountainous border areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.