Iraqi PM Sudani to visit Turkey for talks on security and water supplies

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is scheduled to visit Turkey on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve relations, with a focus on security and a fair water share from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers that originate in Turkey.

Mr Al Sudani will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other senior officials, an adviser to the Prime Minister told The National.

Water supply and the presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the dissident group known as the PKK, are top of his agenda.

Iraq is ranked by the UN as the fifth-most vulnerable country to climate change.

Compounding its climate change challenges, a network of Turkish dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers built over the past 50 years have made that problem worse.

Iran has also built dams on tributaries feeding the Tigris.

The rivers, which account for more than 90 per cent of Iraq's freshwater, currently receive less than 30 per cent of their normal flow from Turkey and Iran, Deputy Environment Minister Jassim Al Falahi said last week.

For years, Turkey has maintained military bases in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region and launched military operations against the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist group by the US and the EU.

Along with PKK, the Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran, KDPI, is also based in Kurdistan.

They have recently been the targets of almost daily cross-border attacks by Turkey and Iran.

Iran and Turkey accuse the groups of attempting to destabilise their security and fuel unrest by carrying out armed attacks from Iraqi territory.

In remarks carried by the Iraqi National News agency, Mr Al Sudani said the discussions would include, “controlling the borders and co-operation between Iraq and Turkey, especially in intelligence sharing”.

Under pressure from Ankara and Tehran, Iraq sent military units late last year to its borders with the two countries in an effort to stop attacks by dissident Kurds.