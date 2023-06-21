Israeli police shoot at civilian during Golan Heights wind farm protest

At least 50 Druze and 12 Israeli police officers have been injured during altercations in the occupied Golan Heights, the Syrian state news agency (Sana) and Israeli police have said.

Police said one officer had "felt he had to shoot" at a civilian, having felt "immediate danger to his life".

Golan residents were protesting a wind farm installation in their village.

"This land is ours and is entrusted to us. It is more precious than our souls and we will not squander it, no matter how the terrorism by the occupying forces escalates," protesters told Sana.

Israeli security forces called in reinforcements to an agricultural area in Al Hafir.

Protesters "threw stones and Molotov cocktails" at officers, the police said.