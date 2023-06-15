Iran hit by severe water shortage in Tehran and Karaj

Residents of Iranian capital Tehran have been reporting a water scarcity, which last year prompted protests in several Iranian cities and last month led to armed clashes with neighbouring Afghanistan.

Video posted on Twitter showed long queues in streets where tankers are distributing drinking water to residents.

Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian on Wednesday blamed the drop in water pressure and supply to the cities of Tehran and Karaj on recent flooding that caused a landslide in the area surrounding the Karaj Dam.

READ MORE: Iran and Afghanistan face off over sharing Helmand waters

“This incident happened downstream of the Karaj Dam and we had to open the 300-metre path,” he was quoted as saying by the state-affiliated Irna news agency. "Therefore, they dug a channel in the minimum time and in 12 hours established the water connection between the dam and the downstream, and water started flowing towards Tehran and Karaj from Monday [at] noon."

Despite claims by officials that the water supply issue had been fixed by Wednesday, social media footage overnight showed some users struggling to receive water from their taps at home.

Karaj Dam, one of the largest in Iran, is also a major source of water supply for the Alborz and Tehran provinces.

Drought, a problem in Iran for 30 years, has worsened over the past decade, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation. The Iran Meteorological Organisation estimates 97 per cent of the country now contends with some level of drought.

In Iran's megacities like Tehran and Mashhad, there hasn't been enough drinking water for days. Here is a video from Karaj. The reasons for this are mismanagement and corruption and sheer incompetence of the mullah regime. #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/65GIb8OFus — ali_naseri (@alireigns1011) June 14, 2023

Last summer, hundreds of protesters took to the streets in western Iran over a lack of drinking water and the inability of officials to solve the problem.

Iran has for years suffered chronic dry spells and heatwaves that are expected to worsen with climate change.

The Taliban and Iran exchanged heavy gunfire last month on the Iranian-Afghan border, killing and wounding troops as tensions between the two countries, which are embroiled in a dispute over water rights, rose sharply.

There is no water.

This is how people are forced to get water. Even then, it has to be boiled.



Is this #Palestine? No. It's #Tehran.



The result of an incompetent, corrupt tyrannical government.



But remember, this is the inheritance of the Imam from Khamenei🤡 pic.twitter.com/E81HvpWAVs — Nomad (@NomadicShia) June 14, 2023

Irna also quoted the country's deputy police chief, Gen Qassem Rezaei, accusing the Taliban of opening fire first on the border of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and the Afghan province of Nimroz.

The border clash came as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the Taliban not to violate Iran's water rights to the Helmand river. Mr Raisi's remarks represented some of the strongest yet over long-running concerns over water in Iran.