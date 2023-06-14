Chaos in Israel as opposition rejects judicial reform negotiations

Compromise talks on government plans for radical judicial reform in Israel ground to a halt on Wednesday evening after opposition leaders accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the formation of a key judicial body – a development that spells yet more polarisation for the country.

Senior opposition politician Benny Gantz accused Mr Netanyahu and his coalition partners of “[seeking] to dismantle Israeli society”, after the government attempted to scupper a crucial vote to appoint lawmakers to Israel’s Judicial Selection Committee.

In response to Mr Gantz’s joint statement with opposition leader Yair Lapid, Mr Netanyahu said his opponents sought to scupper the negotiations “from the start”.

The bitter exchange ended a chaotic day in Israeli politics, in which lawmakers voted to appoint two politicians to a nine-person body made up of elected and unelected officials that selects judges.

Coalition members arguing for judicial reform have heavily attacked the body, which they argue gives too much power to the opposition and unelected officials, who include lawyers and serving judges.

Israeli lawmaker Karine Elharrar of the opposition Yesh Atid party was elected to the Judicial Selections Committee. AFP

The test was widely viewed as a vote of confidence in the government’s plans to overhaul the country’s legal system, which have caused mass demonstrations every week since the new government came to power at the beginning of the year.

Mr Netanyahu’s coalition had hoped to find a way of appointing two members from the ruling coalition, contrary to a long-standing precedent in which an opposition politician joined the committee alongside a member of the government.

Instead, the opposition was able to secured a place on the body for Knesset member Karine Elharrar in the secret ballot, while the government failed to agree on a second candidate from its camp.

Israeli parliamentary practice dictates that if a second candidate is not chosen, a fresh vote must take place within 30 days.

The coalition will therefore reattempt to appoint one of its members in a month’s time, although there are reports that hardline judicial reformists will scupper the process if the committee cannot be made up of two politicians from the ruling bloc.

President Isaac Herzog warned earlier in the year that the government's judicial reform package could spark 'civil war' in Israel. AP

Opposition leaders say this would go against a promise Mr Netanyahu reportedly made to them and Israeli President Isaac Herzog in earlier negotiations that the result of the vote would stick to the precedent of having politicians from both sides.

The opposition’s apparent rejection of negotiations going forward means Israel will once again find itself in the open political turmoil and conflict that has mired Mr Netanyahu’s government since it came into power.

Mr Herzog, who has been a leading voice for calm and dialogue throughout the tumultuous period, said in March that negotiations were needed to prevent “civil war” in Israel.