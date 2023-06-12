Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid testifies in Netanyahu's corruption trial

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid testified in the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which will determine whether the long-serving prime minister is guilty of corruption charges.

Mr Lapid gave evidence in a packed court relating to his 2013 stint as finance minister when Mr Netanyahu was also the prime minister.

Mr Netanyahu faces charges of breach of trust, bribery and fraud.

Questioning focused on whether Mr Netanyahu sought to give an improper tax break to receive gifts from Israeli film producer Arnon Milchan.

Mr Lapid said that Mr Milchan was allegedly lobbying the prime minister for a 10-year extension to tax breaks that Israelis returning from abroad currently receive.

Benjamin Netanyahu appears at the Jerusalem District Court in 2022. AP

The prosecution argues that Mr Netanyahu sought to pressure the former finance minister into accepting the legislation that would directly benefit Mr Milchan, and go against the advice of some in the Finance Ministry at the time, according to Mr Lapid.

The opposition leader said Mr Netanyahu had casually sought to lobby him for the law, which he refused to do.

Mr Netanyahu’s defence warned throughout Mr Lapid’s evidence that the opposition leader was using his platform for political messaging in front of several journalists.

Mr Lapid is at the forefront of a block of high-profile opposition lawmakers seeking to end the prime minister’s plans to drastically alter Israel’s judiciary. He has also been a vociferous critic of the new far-right government on many other issues.

Mr Milchan is due to give evidence via video link next week.