Israel’s Netanyahu and allies pass budget with sweeping grants for settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on Wednesday passed a new two-year budget, a step that could stabilise his coalition and allow it to press ahead with its religious, pro-settlement agenda.

With the spending package clinched, Mr Netanyahu sounded upbeat about the legislation that would limit some Supreme Court powers, which he put on hold in March to allow for so-far fruitless compromise talks with the opposition, Reuters reported.

"A new day dawns," he told Channel 14 TV, after mustering the coalition's 64-to-56 majority for a speedy Knesset ratification.

The budget earmarks 484 billion shekels ($131 billion) for this year and 514 billion shekels for the next.

Asked if the judicial reforms were now back on the agenda, Mr Netanyahu said: "Certainly. But we are trying to reach understandings (in the compromise talks). I hope we will succeed in that."

He also pledged to tackle inflation, an economic headache that had been compounded by investor flight and dampened growth prospects linked to the domestic furore over the reforms.

While the budget could buy Mr Netanyahu some quiet inside his coalition of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties, the most hardline in Israel's history, it was expected to deepen the divisions in Israel.

Critics have accused Mr Netanyahu of increasing spending on his ultra-Orthodox allies for religious programmes that have little benefit for the economy and broader society.

The vote dragged on overnight, with the budgets for 2023 and 2024 finally passing with a 64-56 vote in parliament after daybreak. It followed weeks of tense negotiations between Mr Netanyahu and the parties in his coalition.

“We have received the tools, we're rolling up our sleeves and going to work,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said after the vote.

Controversial Funds

The budget has been criticised for allocating almost $4 billion in discretionary funds, much of it for ultra-Orthodox and pro-settler parties.

There are increases in controversial stipends for ultra-Orthodox men to study full time in religious seminaries instead of working or serving in the military, which is compulsory for most secular males.

The budget also includes more money for ultra-Orthodox schools, which are widely criticised for not teaching students skills like maths and English that are considered essential in the modern workplace.

The funds also include tens of millions of dollars for hardline pro-settler parties to promote pet projects through the ministries they control.

Mr Smotrich, a settler leader, has said he hopes to double the population of West Bank settlers in the coming years.

The government’s composition and agenda have deeply divided the country.

On Tuesday, several thousand flag-waving Israelis protested outside the parliament building against the budget.

It followed months of sustained mass protest against a series of government proposals to overhaul the country's judicial system while Mr Netenyahu is on trial for corruption.

Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced the budget as "a breach of contract with Israel's citizens, which all of us - and our children and children's children - will yet pay for".

Others in the opposition were equally outraged by hundreds of millions of shekels going toward Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of a future state.

Critics said such spending comes at the expense of wider Israeli interests.

Proponents say the measures are needed to rein in an overzealous Supreme Court, but critics say the plan would destroy the country’s system of checks and balances and compromise Israeli democracy.

The plan has raised concerns overseas but is now on hold. Following the budget vote, however, Mr Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 14 that it was the “dawn of a new day” and said that the judicial overhaul plan would be revived.