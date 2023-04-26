Israel divided as it marks establishment of state

Celebrations in Israel to mark the 75th anniversary since the country's establishment began on Monday evening, with leaders calling for unity amid intense political division over the far-right policies of its new government.

Israelis have rallied each week for the past four months against plans for a judicial overhaul by the country's new coalition, which opponents say threaten the future of Israel as a democratic state.

Addressing crowds at the day's official torch-lighting ceremony in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Israelis to put aside political differences to focus on "the great wonder called the State of Israel".

Read more MP Imad Adwan being treated well by Israel after arrest, Jordan says

"Look at how many miracles we created over the past 75 years. We have risen from the Holocaust to the heights of revival," he added.

"Only together can we achieve our goals … to be united is to know that we have one people and one state, and we do not and will not have another land."

Despite the plea, tens of thousands gathered in Tel Aviv at the same time as the Jerusalem ceremony to protest against the government.

A demonstration in Tel Aviv on Monday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition government's judicial overhaul. Reuters

The demonstration follows similar actions and anger projected by many Israelis on Memorial Day, which took place earlier on Monday. The event commemorates personnel killed serving the country, as well as victims of terrorist attacks.

As ceremonies took place across the country, scuffles broke out near a cemetery in Beersheba over the presence of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose speech was interrupted by shouts from the crowd.

In Tel Aviv, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was met with a sign accusing his government of moving Israel towards a dictatorship. Other ministers were booed and interrupted at separate memorial events, with some being blocked from entering ceremonies by protesters.

The government's judicial overhaul would limit the powers of the courts, including the Supreme Court, and give politicians more power in appointing judges and legal officials, among other measures.

The process to implement them is scheduled to resume at the end of the month when parliament convenes for its summer session.

Mr Netanyahu's coalition, made up of his Likud party and far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, says the overhaul is needed to rebalance powers between legislators and the judiciary.