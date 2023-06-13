Israeli raid on Nablus refugee camp kills one and wounds eight

A 19-year-old man was killed and eight others wounded in an Israeli raid on a refugee camp near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Faris Abdel Hashash was killed by multiple bullet wounds in a raid at Balata refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said.

A child was among the injured and four others are in a serious condition, the official Wafa news agency quoted a local health official as saying.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the raid.

It came the same day as a shooting left five Israelis wounded near a checkpoint close to the city of Jenin, which has also seen significant violence over the past year.

The army said it exchanged fire with a passing vehicle after it shot at an Israeli car, and later a military vehicle, at the checkpoint near Jenin.

At least 158 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the beginning of the year, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The figures include combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Israel's Kan public broadcaster reported Tuesday's raid was carried out to arrest Issam Al Salaj, who it said was plotting an attack in Israel.

A bulldozer was seen close to the home of Mr Salaj, who evaded arrest, it added.

Palestinian social media accounts shared footage of Mr Salaj following the raid, seemingly walking with a limp, celebrating his escape.

Nablus and Jenin have been hotspots of violence for more than a year amid regular Israeli raids.

The army says it is targeting combatants responsible for recent terror attacks in Israel, but children and other civilians have also been killed.

Israel was widely condemned in January for an army raid on Jenin refugee camp which left 10 Palestinians dead, including an elderly woman.

Six more people were killed in a raid at the same camp in March.