Eight Palestinians wounded during Israeli raid on Jenin

Eight Palestinian civilians were shot and wounded during a Monday morning raid by Israeli forces on Jenin.

At least two people were arrested, Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported, citing security sources.

“The city was raided from several locations and snipers were also present on a number of building rooftops surrounding Jenin government hospital,” Wafa said.

READ MORE Large explosion after Israeli raid in West Bank city of Jenin

Two ambulances were rammed by Israeli vehicles, the news agency said, adding that ambulances were prevented from reaching the wounded.

Local news outlets reported that the raid was continuing as of 6am local time.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

This is a developing story …