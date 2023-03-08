Gaza militants fire rocket after Israeli raid in Jenin kills six

Israel said militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket early on Wednesday morning just hours after soldiers killed six Palestinians in a raid on the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin.

The rocket fire followed an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank town of Jenin on Tuesday in which at least six Palestinians were killed, including a suspect who shot two Jewish brothers near Huwara last week. The Israeli raid left 26 wounded.

READ MORE: At least six dead as Israeli forces raid Jenin refugee camp in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday congratulated commanders of the Jenin raid, saying it was an “exceptional intelligence and operational achievement”.

"By your actions, you are sending a clear and sharp message to all who are thinking about murdering an Israeli citizen: We will settle accounts with you,” he said.

Israeli security forces identified 49-year-old Abdul Fattah Kharushah as a Hamas militant who killed the Israeli brothers in Huwara.

Hamas issued a statement identifying Kharushah as a member.

Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades called for further escalation of “armed resistance in the face of the occupation and its usurpers” in response to the latest developments.

The attack is the latest instance of fighting in the West Bank following a deadly rampage by Israeli settlers a little more than a week ago in the town of Huwara, outside Nablus.

During the attack on Tuesday, hundreds of Israelis set fire to Palestinian homes and businesses, resulting in the death of one Palestinian and about a dozen injuries.

Smoke plumes billow during an Israeli army raid in a refugee camp in the West Bank town of Jenin, on Tuesday. AFP

The overnight developments come as US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to arrive in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit as part of his Middle East tour, before visiting Jordan. He made an unannounced stop in Iraq on Tuesday. He is expected to visit Egypt after Israel.

In Israel, Mr Austin is expected to raise concerns about the surge in violence in the occupied West Bank that has alarmed Jordan and Arab leaders.

He will discuss diplomatic efforts to reduce tension before the Ramadan and Passover seasons, US officials said.