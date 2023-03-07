US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Iraq on unannounced visit

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has arrived in Iraq on an unannounced visit following meetings in Jordan.

The Pentagon chief arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday morning after meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah on Monday, discussing regional security and violence in the occupied West Bank.

“I’m here to reaffirm the US-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq,” he said on Twitter.

Wheels down in Baghdad. I’m here to reaffirm the U.S.-Iraq strategic partnership as we move toward a more secure, stable, and sovereign Iraq. pic.twitter.com/hJVJjefuyv — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 7, 2023

It comes shortly before the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq.

Mr Austin was the last commanding general of US forces in Iraq after the 2003 invasion and oversaw the withdrawal of troops between 2010 and 2011.

The visit will show Washington's commitment to retaining forces in the country, an official from the defence department said.

“What Iraqis will hear from him is commitment to retaining our force presence, but it's not just about the military instrument. The US is broadly interested in a strategic partnership with the government of Iraq,” Reuters cited the anonymous official as saying.

US troops returned to Iraq in 2014 at the request of the Iraqi government, leading the global coalition to defeat ISIS.

Their presence is controversial and has been met with fierce opposition from Iran-backed groups in Iraq, who often target military bases hosting US troops.

Iraq's parliament voted to expel foreign troops following the US assassination of Qassem Suleimani, commander of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdish north have said US troops must remain to prevent an ISIS resurgence.

Mr Austin had made no mention of visiting Iraq when departing for his Middle East tour last week.

He is scheduled to visit Egypt and Israel amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.