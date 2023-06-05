Palestinian toddler dies of wounds from Israeli gunfire

A Palestinian boy of two died of his wounds on Monday after being hit by Israeli army gunfire last week near the West Bank city of Ramallah, according to news agency Wafa.

Mohammad Haytham Tamimi was receiving treatment in an Israeli hospital after being shot in the head while travelling by car with his parents. His father was shot in the shoulder.

The boy's mother told Israeli news organisation Haaretz that the shooting “was like an execution”.

🔴 متابعة صفا| ارتقاء الطفل محمد هيثم التميمي ابن العامين بعد إصابته برصاص الاحتلال قبل يومين في بلدة النبي صالح pic.twitter.com/eIGINTisPu — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) June 5, 2023

Israel's military said its personnel were returning fire at Palestinian gunmen who were shooting at the settlement of Neve Tzuf on Thursday.

The military later released a statement saying it “regrets harm to non-combatants and is committed to doing everything in its power to prevent such incidents”. The statement added that the shooting was “under review”.