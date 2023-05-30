Dozens of Palestinians injured as Israeli forces launch major raid in the West Bank

Forty-six Palestinians have been injured in the West Bank city of Nablus, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa, as Israeli forces launched operations across the West Bank on Tuesday morning.

Israel's military said it arrested two people suspected of "terror offences" in the Nur Shams refugee camp, just east of the flashpoint Palestinian city of Tulkarem.

A statement from the army says forces were met with "massive fire".

Israel's military said one soldier was injured after Molotov cocktails and live rounds were fired at troops. It is not clear if any Palestinians were injured.

Mourners at a funeral at Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarem, this month. EPA

The military searched buildings and questioned suspects. It also used riot dispersal measures to control crowds.

Palestinian media reported Israeli forces used a military bulldozer and prevented ambulances from entering Nur Shams.

Forces also conducted operations in the towns of Silwad and Abu Dis, arresting three more suspects.

The military surveyed two properties as part of early preparations to demolish the homes of terrorist suspects, a highly controversial practice which Israel says it uses as a deterrent.

It added that one of the properties was linked to a Palestinian who had killed three members of a British-Israeli family in April.

The military said it was joined overnight by personnel from the Israel Security Authority and border police.