Four hanged every day in Iran last month

At least four people were hanged every day last month in Iran, taking the death toll to more than 300 so far this year.

This year has seen a 75 per cent increase in executions, Norway-based Iran Human Rights said.

In May, at least 142 were hanged, making it the highest monthly figure since 2015. The 2023 total is 307.

“The purpose of the Islamic Republic's intensification of arbitrary executions is to spread societal fear to prevent protests and prolong its rule,” said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

“If the international community doesn't show a stronger reaction to the current wave of executions, hundreds more will fall victim to their killing machine in the coming months.”

Half of those hanged this year – 180 people – were executed for drug-related charges.