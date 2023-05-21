Israeli hardliner Ben-Gvir on visit to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa declares control

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday visited the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem as tension remained high following five days of fighting with militants in Gaza.

“We are in charge here,” Mr Ben Gvir was quoted by Israel media as saying on his tour of the site, holy to Jews and Muslims.

The visit came eight days after Israel and militants in Gaza, supported by Iran, agreed to a truce that halted cross-border attacks by the two sides.

Among the dead were three commanders of Islamic Jihad, which also has offices in Damascus.

Mr Ben Gvir described the compound as “the most important place for the Jewish people”.

Tension related to Al Aqsa helped spark a 10-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, the most powerful Palestinian faction in Gaza, in 2021.

Hamas is also supported by Iran.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry condemned the visit as “a dangerous escalation”.

The kingdom signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994 and claims custodianship of the Al Aqsa, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

It was the second visit by Mr Ben-Gvir to the disputed site in occupied East Jerusalem since a hardline government in Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took power in December.

Mr Ben-Gvir's first visit, which was in January, prompted a meeting of the UN Security Council. A UN official said at the session that the visit was “inflammatory”.

On Thursday, thousands of Israelis, mostly religious nationalists, marched in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City to celebrate the capture of East Jerusalem in 1967. Israel captured the West Bank at the same time.