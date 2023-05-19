UAE and US condemn Israeli escalation on Jerusalem Day

The UAE and US have condemned Israeli escalation of violence on Jerusalem day.

Tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists marched to the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday in an annual march commemorating Israel's capture of the city in the 1967 war.

“The UAE strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli government, members of the Knesset, and extremists under the protection of the Israeli police,” the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said in a statement on Thursday.

“The ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid taking steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.”

The US, Israel's main ally, on Thursday condemned demonstrators' “racist” chants against Arabs at the Flag March.

“The United States unequivocally opposes racist language of any form. We condemn the hateful chants such as 'Death to Arabs' during today's marches in Jerusalem,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller wrote on Twitter.

Palestinians in annexed east Jerusalem closed their shops and were banned from the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City, a social hub, to make way for the marchers, some of whom attacked journalists with rocks and bottles, an AFP reporter said.

Police said they made two arrests over the attack, one of an adult and one of a child.

In 2021, the march was followed by an 11-day war between Israel and militant group Hamas. It led to the deaths of 260 Palestinians, mostly in Gaza, and 12 Israelis.