Jerusalem Flag March: city on edge before Israeli nationalist rally

Residents in Jerusalem are feeling afraid in their own city as far-right Israelis prepare to hold a Flag March on Thursday, some told The National.

The divisive display of Israeli nationalism often attracts thousands to Jerusalem’s Old City to celebrate Israel’s 1967 victory and subsequent control of the city.

The Jerusalem Day march begins at Damascus Gate, the main entrance to city’s Muslim Quarter. Many Palestinians view it as a severe provocation.

Thousands of Palestinians live inside the quarter, while many others come to work, shop and pray at Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

Hania, a Palestinian who works in Jerusalem, told The National: "We Palestinians are not allowed to raise our flags, sometimes even in the West Bank, so it's not fair that Israelis can raise theirs in East Jerusalem."

"We want to have the opportunity to raise our flag. It is something blessed, like the cross that I wear around my neck."

In 2021, Israeli celebrations of victory in conflict started another. Gaza-based militant group Hamas became embroiled in an 11-day battle with Israel, citing the march as a catalyst. It led to the deaths of 12 civilians in Israel and about 260 Palestinians.

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian man during the clashes in Jerusalem's Old city. Reuters

This year, some Palestinians said they were avoiding the area.

“I’ll be as far away as possible,” a prominent Palestinian businessman and long-time resident of the city's Muslim Quarter, who asked not to be named, told The National. "The problem is our kids might not be. It’s very possible that they and their friends are going to be there. Just hanging out to show them that we’re not going to let you have it your way.

“It’s not the flags that bother us, it’s the hooligans. The thugs that arrive under the protection of 2,000 policemen.”

Have lessons of 2021 been learnt?

Prof Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said he hoped for a peaceful march this year.

“The police should have a big presence to make sure the demonstrators are not provocative, as has happened in the past,” he said.

He said the event must go ahead.

“Jerusalem is important," he said. "We are celebrating the liberation of Jerusalem and the reunification of the city. It’s an important event in Zionist and Jewish history.”

Jerusalem’s police are shutting down city-centre streets, with security forces even preparing for potential rocket fire, although they maintain it is unlikely.

But the stakes are still particularly high this year.

Israel has only just agreed on a ceasefire with militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, after five days of fighting that saw tit-for-tat strikes between Gaza and Israel.

Hamas has called on as many Palestinians as possible to attend morning prayers at Al Aqsa, warning Israel not to cross “red lines”.

Despite the risks, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a hero of the country’s far right, is expected to attend the Flag March. There are also fears he might try to enter Al Aqsa compound with his supporters.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said the march would proceed from Damascus Gate, despite security concerns.

Regardless of the government’s determination, many Israelis are worried about the implications, while others are opposed to the march on a deeper level.

The rubble of a building in Gaza, destroyed in fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group. AFP

Israeli-American writer Sarah Tuttle-Singer knows first-hand the damage such a march can do, having written a book about living in all four quarters of the Old City.

She called Jerusalem her “due north” and said there was "literally zero reason" for the parade through the Muslim Quarter on Jerusalem Day.

“Most of the Israelis who are suddenly so brave with their drums and their flags and their guns and their chants won't even set foot in the Muslim Quarter, except on this one day,” she said.

For Jerusalemites, humility in victory should set the benchmark for the spirit of the day.

The Palestinian business-owner said: “There was a war. You won, now be civil about it.”

Ms Tuttle-Singer was even more damning.

“Is this how the strong behave? Is this courage?" she said.

"A truly strong people would want everyone to feel united and equal and this pathetic display of racism and nationalism only hurts an already deep and festering wound. Next year, let’s be better than this.”