France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt call for end to Gaza violence

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Jordan and Egypt on Thursday called for an immediate end to a three-day spate of violence between Israel and Gaza militants.

Palestinian health authorities say that at least 25 Palestinians have been killed since hostilities began between Israel and Gaza militants earlier in the week, including women and children.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint meeting in Berlin that “the bloodletting must end now”.

Read more Israeli army told to prepare further operations as Gaza ceasefire hopes dwindle

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi added that “negative developments must end, peace must be revived”.

In a separate statement released on Twitter by the French consulate in Jerusalem, the country called for dialogue between both sides based on the parameters of the two-state solution.

It also thanked Egypt and Jordan for their efforts to foster conversation between both sides this year.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's mission in Ramallah called on Israel to “apply proportionality and protect civilians”, when exercising its “right to self-defence”.

US ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Tuesday that he is working to bring about “de-escalation” in the violence.

His comments came after the Times of Israel reported that the US blocked a Chinese effort to condemn Israel at the UN.