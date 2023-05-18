Jerusalem Day Flag March: Israelis and Palestinians brace for confrontation

Israel is expected to deploy more than 3,000 police officers on Thursday, when a march by Jewish nationalists will take place through the main Palestinian thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The march comes less than a week after a ceasefire ended five days of fighting between Israeli forces and Gaza militants.

Despite calls from many Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the international community, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday promised to allow thousands of flag-waving marchers – mostly from the far-right – to gather at the Damascus Gate and then proceed past Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam and a recurring flashpoint for tensions.

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the march, which starts on Thursday afternoon.

The Flag March takes place on Jerusalem Day, which celebrates Israel’s 1967 victory and subsequent control of the city.

This year, some Palestinians said they would avoid the area.

“I’ll be as far away as possible,” a prominent Palestinian businessman and long-time resident of the city's Muslim Quarter, who asked not to be named, told The National.

Hania, a Palestinian who works in Jerusalem, told The National: "We Palestinians are not allowed to raise our flags, sometimes even in the West Bank, so it's not fair that Israelis can raise theirs in East Jerusalem."

Early on Thursday, hundreds of Jews entered Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a place considered holy in Islam and Judaism. Among them was at least one Israeli cabinet minister from the country's right-wing government, according to Jewish activists leading the visits.

The march has been characterised in recent years by racist anti-Arab chants and violence towards local Palestinians.

In 2021, the march helped to spark an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which led to the deaths of 12 Israelis and about 260 Palestinians.

The Gaza-based militant group has urged Palestinians to confront Israeli marchers this year, and has warned Israel not to cross "red lines".

Jerusalem’s police are shutting down city centre streets and even preparing for potential rocket fire, although they maintain it is unlikely.

Despite the risks, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a hero of the country’s far right, is expected to attend, along with other far-right Israeli government ministers. There are also fears he might try to enter Al Aqsa compound.

Mr Ben-Gvir's wife visited the site on Thursday morning. Israeli police say they will not allow marchers into the area.

A Gaza-based group previously responsible for launching incendiary balloons into Israel says it will operate on Thursday.

There are also fears that the provocative march could spark violence in Israeli cities that have large Arab populations, as happened in 2021.

The march ends at the Western Wall, the holiest site in Judaism.

On Tuesday, a senior official in the US State Department said Washington urges "parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric and activities that would inflame tensions”.