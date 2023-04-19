Palestinian President meets Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah on Wednesday during an official visit.

The talks focused on the latest developments in Palestinian territories and ways to strengthen Saudi-Palestinian relations.

Mr Abbas and Prince Mohammed stressed "the continuation of efforts exerted to guarantee the legitimate rights of Palestinians in establishing their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital", according to a statement by the Saudi news agency SPA.

During the meeting Mr Abbas praised "Saudi Arabia and its role in supporting the Palestinian cause and to push for legitimate rights to freedom, independence and sovereignty in the Palestinian state in line with the Arab Peace Initiative".

The peace agreement dates from 2002 and envisions ending the conflict with Israel by establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting between the two leaders was attended by Prince Turki bin Mohammed, a Saudi minister of state, and other prominent Saudi officials.

The Palestinian leader arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport and was welcomed by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah.