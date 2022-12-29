Session begins to swear in Israel's most right-wing government

The session to swear in members of Israel's most right-wing government began on Thursday amid international criticism for its ultranationalist religious hardline stance under returning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu won in November 1 elections that were the fifth in two years after previous governments had failed to form lasting coalitions. He has vowed to expand settlements in his new term.

“I hear the constant cries of the opposition about the end of the country and democracy," said Mr Netanyahu, after taking the podium in parliament ahead of the government's formal swearing-in on Thursday afternoon.

"Opposition members: to lose in elections is not the end of democracy, this is the essence of democracy,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges that he denies, has attempted to downplay the severity of some members of his government, including Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir who heads the Otzma Yehudit party.

Under new laws passed days ahead of Thursday's swearing in, Mr Ben-Gvir's authority over the police has expanded. It puts him "in charge" of the police force on behalf of the Israeli government, as opposed to the government being in charge of the police.

Mr Netanyahu's alliance with the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties has faced criticism for opposing Palestinian state-hood and the rights of Arab minorities in Israel.

In recent interviews, Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted that the parties in his coalition will be taking their cues from him as their leader.

"We will establish a stable government for a full term that will take care of all Israel's citizens," he said on Wednesday.

Addressing his final Knesset session as Prime Minister, Yair Lapid said he was handing over the reins "with an unquiet heart".

"We are transferring a country to you in excellent condition. With a strong economy, with improved security capabilities and powerful deterrence, with some of the best international standing ever. Try not to ruin it, we’ll be back soon."

Mr Netanyahu is the country's longest serving prime minister, having held office from 2009 until 2021 and for a stint in the 1990s.

Several thousand demonstrators stood outside the Knesset on Thursday, with some saying "we don't want fascists" in parliament.