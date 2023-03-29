Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

Footage from the incident shows police accompanying dozens of settlers as they walk through the compound, with some taking photographs.

The kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country rejected the storming of the compound, which it said undermined peace efforts and was a breach of international principles regarding respect for religious sanctities.

The ministry said it stood firm in supporting all efforts aimed at ending the occupation and reaching a solution to the Palestinian cause.

GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also condemned the incident “in the strongest terms”.

He said Israeli aggression during Ramadan is a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international law, as well as a provocation of Muslims worldwide.

Mr Albudaiwi called on the international community to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli breaches and intensify efforts to push the peace process.

He said the GCC continued to place the Palestinian cause on top of its priorities and again called for an independent Palestinian state to be established.