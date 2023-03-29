Israel’s Netanyahu rejects Biden’s call to ‘walk away’ from judicial overhaul plans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls from US President Joe Biden to “walk away” from proposed judicial overhauls that have led to protests across the country.

Mr Biden on Tuesday urged Mr Netanyahu to abandon proposals that would give the Israeli government greater control over appointments to the country's Supreme Court.

“I hope he walks away from it,” said Mr Biden.

However, the Israeli leader responded on Twitter saying he did not make decisions based on pressure from abroad.

“I have known President Biden for over 40 years, and I appreciate his long-standing commitment to Israel,” he wrote on the social media platform.

“The alliance between Israel and the United States is unbreakable and always overcomes the occasional disagreements between us.

“My administration is committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus.

“Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends.”

Mr Netanyahu delayed the proposals on Monday after protesters took to the streets across Israel.

The White House initially said in response that Mr Netanyahu should seek a compromise on the issue.

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I’m very concerned,” Mr Biden said on Tuesday.

“I’m concerned that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road. Hopefully the Prime Minister [Netanyahu] will act in a way that he’s going to try to work out some genuine compromise, but that remains to be seen.”