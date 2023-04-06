Israel hits Lebanon with artillery after rocket fire

Israel hit southern Lebanon with artillery fire on Thursday after rockets were fired across the border.

Several shells were fired by Israel from the border, towards the outskirts of two villages of Qlaileh and Maaliyeh, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

A Lebanese security source confirmed the retaliation to The National, saying "Yes, they fired at us".

The event could be the biggest escalation between the two nations in a decade.

Israeli media reported that 30 rockets were fired in the space of 15 minutes – the most significant security incident in southern Lebanon in years, after initially claiming 100 had been fired. Lebanese security sources downplayed that scale, saying 100 rockets was an exaggeration.

Israel said it had intercepted at least one rocket and that a second had been launched towards Israel.

At least three people were injured – one person in Israel had a minor injury from shrapnel and a woman suffered a panic attack – Israel's emergency services Magen David Adom said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment", his office said.

UN peacekeeping force Unifil said it was aware of the reports and was responding. It confirmed that personnel in the south of Lebanon had been asked to shelter in bunkers.

There was no immediate comment from the Lebanese army.

The attacks came as Jews mark Passover and after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at Islam's third-holiest site prompted warnings of retaliation from around the region.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, said the timing of the inbund rockets was "not a coincidence".

"First day of Passover. As we sit at the holiday table, family and friends, Israel is facing rockets from south and north... No one should test us, we will take all necessary measures to defend our country and people," he wrote on Twitter.

Lebanon's pro-Iran armed movement Hezbollah said earlier on Thursday that it would support "all measures" Palestinian groups may take against Israel after the clashes.

"Hezbollah forcefully denounces the assault carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against the Al Aqsa mosque compound and its attacks on the faithful," Hezbollah said in a statement.

The attacks from Lebanon came as Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is in the country to meet with Hezbollah amid the Al Aqsa attacks, the group’s Lebanon spokesman Walid Kilani said.

The Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement welcomed the attack, saying: "This is a heroic and strong resistance response to the enemy's crimes and aggression."

Air-raid sirens sounded in the Galilee region and the Israeli towns of Shlomi and Moshav Betzet, the Israeli army said.

Such cross-border rocket attacks are rare between Lebanon and Israel since the 2006 war with Hezbollah.

In April 2022, Israel struck targets in Lebanon with artillery fire after a rocket was fired into Israel.

A small Palestinian faction active in Lebanon was suspected of being behind the launch but UN peacekeepers sent to monitor the cessation of hostilities in south Lebanon ensured there was not a wider conflict.

Before that, in May 2021, at least three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel, but caused no damage.

While such incidents are rare, air-raid sirens sounded on Thursday in southern Israel after Palestinian factions fired rockets from the Gaza Strip.

The barrage came after another tense night at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the Al Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshippers attempting to stay overnight.

The rocket fire raised fears of a wider conflagration as Jews began the week-long Passover holiday, hundreds of Christians in the Old City gathered on Thursday at the Holy Sepulchre to mark the last supper, and Muslims continued to observe Ramadan.

Al Aqsa is the third-holiest site in Islam and stands on a hilltop known to Jews as the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site in Judaism. Conflicting claims over it have spilt into violence before, including an 11-day war two years ago between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

Muslim leaders around the Middle East criticised the Israeli actions in Al Aqsa.