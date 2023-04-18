Palestinian gunman opens fire in East Jerusalem injuring two Israelis

A Palestinian gunman fired shots at a vehicle in the Sheikh Jarrah area of East Jerusalem on Tuesday, wounding two people, Israeli emergency services said.

The two Israeli men were being treated for gunshot wounds, Israeli media reported. One is in a stable condition.

The police are searching for the suspected attacker who fled the scene on foot..

Tuesday's incident occurred after weeks of violence that escalated during an overlap of the Jewish Passover holiday and Ramadan.

Tensions in the occupied West Bank soared after Israeli police broke into Al Aqsa compound, home to Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

Israeli police then ejected Palestinians who had locked themselves into a prayer hall. Video footage of heavily armed police beating Palestinians caused an outrage in the Arab world.

The raids triggered rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon and Syria, to which Israel then responded with air and artillery raids.

At least 92 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks to date this year, at least half of whom were affiliated with militant groups, according to an AP tally. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20.

This year's violence looks set to make 2023 the deadliest year in decades, exceeding 2022 which was the bloodiest since 2005.