Israel bars non-Muslims from entering Al Aqsa Mosque compound until end of Ramadan

Jewish visitors and tourists will be barred from entering Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem until the end of Ramadan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.

The entry of Jewish visitors and tourists will be prohibited "until the end of Ramadan on the unanimous recommendation of the Defence Minister, the Israeli Defence Forces Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet and the Police Commissioner," the office said.

It follows a meeting between Mr Netanyahu and senior officials including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Jews are permitted to visit the Al Aqsa Mosque site — revered by Muslims and Jews — but are not allowed not pray there under long-standing agreements between the two sides.

In Islam, during the final 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims praying at the site overnight.

The number of visits by Jews to the mosque has grown in numbers in recent years, stoking anger, particularly as some Jews are often seen quietly praying.

The rare convergence of the Jewish Passover festival and Ramadan brought scores of religious Jews to the site last week, fuelling tensions that spiralled into unrest in Jerusalem and also across the region.

Mr Ben-Gvir described the move as "a serious mistake that will not bring peace, but may only escalate the situation".

An Israeli police raid at the site last week triggered rocket attacks against Israel from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. Israeli forces retaliated with strikes.

In previous years, Israel has barred Jewish visitors from entering the compound in the final 10 days of Ramadan.

Global criticism has mounted after violence between police and Palestinians inside Islam's third-holiest site during Passover and Ramadan this month.