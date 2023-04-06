Jordan 'intensifies moves' to curb violence at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque

Jordan has "intensified moves" to seek an end to the violence in Jerusalem, the Foreign Ministry said, after Israeli police entered Al Aqsa Mosque for a second day.

The violence during Passover and Ramadan, is whipping up religious fervour in Palestine and raising tensions between Israel and Iran-backed militant groups in the Gaza Strip. Two more rockets were fired late on Wednesday from the area towards Israel.

Jordan's foreign ministry spokesman Sinan Al Majali said the ministry has engaged in "contacts and intensified moves regionally and internationally to stop the escalatory Israeli steps".

Read more Israeli settlers enter Al Aqsa Mosque compound after second night of Jerusalem violence

"Israel bears full responsibility for the dangerous consequences of the continuation of the escalation," he said.

Israeli police entered the compound overnight and tried to remove worshippers, using stun grenades and firing rubber bullets, Palestinian staff at the site said.

Al Aqsa is managed by Jordan's religious endowments ministry, an arrangement that dates from when East Jerusalem and the West Bank were under Jordanian control, from 1948 to 1967.

Last year, efforts by Jordan and Egypt helped contain violence in Palestine that erupted over Al Aqsa, US officials who mediated an end to the violence said at the time.

The US is among many western nations that recognises Jordan's claim of custodianship over Al Aqsa, one of Islam's holiest places.

The claim dates from the 1920s, when Palestinian religious leaders gave custodianship of the shrine to Sharif of Makkah, a great-grandfather of King Abdullah, as tension mounted between Arabs and Zionist incomers to Palestine.

In Cairo, Egypt’s foreign ministry condemned the latest Israeli incursion into Al Aqsa, saying it constitutes a “blatant violation of international laws”.

"Such hateful and reprehensible scenes and Israel's repeated violations of the sanctity of the holy places ignite the feelings of anger among the Palestinians and the Islamic peoples," the statement said.

The ministry urged world powers to “shoulder the responsibility” by seeking an end to such attacks.