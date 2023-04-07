West Bank shooting kills two women and critically wounds third

A gunman killed two people on Friday when they opened fire on a vehicle near an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and ambulance service reported as tensions flared after a night of cross-border fire.

The medics said they pulled the three unconscious women out of their car, which had apparently crashed after a Palestinian allegedly opened fire at it from a nearby vehicle.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said two women in their 20s were killed and a third in her 40s was seriously wounded and had been airlifted to hospital.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem said the situation of the third victim is “very critical”.

The Israeli military said security forces were searching for the attacker.

The incident took place near the junction of the Hamra settlement in the Jordan Valley.

The incident comes after nightly raids by Israeli police on the Al Aqsa has inflamed regional tensions and led to armed factions firing rockets at Israel from both Gaza and southern Lebanon.

This is a developing story...