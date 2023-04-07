Two British sisters killed and mother injured in West Bank shooting amid rising tension

Two British sisters have been killed and their mother seriously injured in a shooting attack in the West Bank.

A representative from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that the two women who died held British citizenship.

“We are saddened to hear about the deaths of two British-Israeli citizens and the serious injuries sustained by a third individual,” the office said. “The UK calls for all parties across the region to de-escalate tensions.”

READ MORE Israel orders call-up of reservist soldiers after strikes on Lebanon and Gaza

The incident took place on Friday near the Hamra settlement, north of Jerusalem, when the car the women were travelling in was shot at and rammed.

The shooting occurred following Israeli air strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, which were launched in response to rocket attacks that Israel attributed to Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Police raids on Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week have contributed to rising tension.

A total of 3 injured in the attack, 2 young women around 20 years old who were pronounced dead at the scene and a woman about 45 years old in critical condition evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital by MDA-Hatzalah Air helicopter. pic.twitter.com/sZTJIzp5rp — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 7, 2023

While the Israeli army has launched a search for suspects in the area, Hamas praised the shooting, but did not claim responsibility.

Following the attack, the local police commissioner called on Israeli citizens with gun licences to start carrying their weapons.

The family, believed to have immigrated from the UK in 2005, resided in the settlement of Efrat.

The mayor of the settlement expressed his condolences, saying the family had been part of the community for a long time.

The incident has given rise to fears that a broader conflict involving Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese militant group, could break out, as Israel had bombed sites in both Gaza and Lebanon in response to the rocket attacks.