Sudan braces for protests amid delay in signing political transition deal

Sudan’s capital Khartoum was braced for demonstrations on Thursday to mark an uprising 38 years ago against dictator Jaafar Al Nimeiri amid uncertainty over the signing of a long-awaited deal to restore the country’s democratic transition derailed by a 2021 military coup.

The deal between the military and pro-democracy groups would install a civilian-led government, remove the military from politics and reform the armed forces, police and security forces. The signing was scheduled for April 1 but postponed to April 6 before being delayed once again.

The main pro-democracy group negotiating with the military said on Thursday that the only outstanding issue was how to go about reforming the military and security agencies.

“The negotiations have made progress on several issues but only one issue remains unresolved,” the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) said.

That was a thinly veiled reference to what many in Sudan believe to be a deadlock over the integration of the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary into the armed forces.

RSF commander Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo is believed to be reluctant to sacrifice the autonomy of his force, which has its roots in the Janjaweed militia that fought on the side of the government against rebels in Darfur in the 2000s.

The RSF has since morphed into a major force, boasting 100,000, well-armed and combat seasoned men, independently procuring its arms abroad and hiring foreign military advisers. It has vast economic interests, including gold mining.

Sudan's paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalom, whose men are deployed across Sudan. AFP

Sudan’s military ruler, army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, insists that he will not sign off on any deal that does not clearly spell out a timeline for the integration of the RSF.

Both generals led the October 2021 coup, but Gen Dagalo later said the power grab did not realise its declared aims and served as a gateway for supporters of former dictator Omar Al Bahsir to make a political comeback.

The FFC and other pro-democracy groups called for mass demonstrations on Thursday to mark the 1985 uprising against Al Nimeiri, which paved the way for the military to seize power and hand it over to an elected government a year later.

Al Nimeiri seized power in a 1969 military coup that toppled a democratically elected government. Al Bashir, also a career soldier, seized power in a coup 20 years later.

The FFC urged demonstrators to remain peaceful and demanded that security forces protect participants, apparently against possible attacks by Al Bashir loyalists.

The Khartoum branch of the Resistance Committees also called for demonstrations later on Thursday.

The demonstrators are expected to gather by late afternoon and eat together on the street to break their dawn-to-dusk fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

It was not immediately clear how many people would turn out for the demonstrations, but civilians have in recent months shown little appetite for street protests, possibly out of fatigue or fear of death.

Security forces have killed more than 120 people and injured 6,000 during protests held since the 2021 coup, according to UN figures.